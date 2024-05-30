The Nigerian Education Loan Fund says it will begin to attend to loan applications of students attending state-owned tertiary institutions on June 25th.

The Managing Director disclosed this at a Post-Application Launch in Abuja and said the Fund would also launch the skill acquisition programme in six months time .

On 20th of May, the Nigeria education loan funds announced the commencement of the portal for the registration of interested candidates for the loan.

It says only students from federal institutions will benefit in the first phase of the scheme.

The scheme is gradually extending to other Tertiary institutions of government.

The fund says it will open its portal for State owned Tertiary institutions for their applications while it launches the skill acquisition programme in six months time .

According to Mr. Sawayerr, more than 60,000 students from federal tertiary institutions have successfully registered since the commencement of the application launch.

From the applications, 30,000 had successfully applied for the loan but no approval have been made on any loan.

He added that over 90 per cent of federal institutions have so far submitted their students’ details to NELFUND.

Federal institutions who are yet to submit their students’ data are encouraged to expedite the process to ensure that all eligible students have access to its financial support.