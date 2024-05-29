The Federal Government has reaffirmed its dedication to creating opportunities for the masses through various initiatives aimed at developing small-scale businesses.

The Director General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Charles Odii, said this in Ado Ekiti during a presentation of loans and support equipment that were distributed to trained indigenes.

Mr. Odii emphasised that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, in the last year, has significantly enhanced access to opportunities for Nigerians to thrive in their businesses.

He highlighted various interventions initiated by the President, which have enabled small businesses to access micro loans, and assured that the national government would continue to provide an enabling environment for business growth.

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji thanked President Tinubu for his economic interventions and expressed the state government’s readiness to collaborate with SMEDAN.

Governor Oyebanji added that such initiatives are crucial for fostering economic growth and expanding access to opportunities for the people of Ekiti State.

The Commissioner for Industry, Trade, and Investment also stated that the state government is partnering with SMEDAN to enhance access to training, finance, and markets, aiming to elevate the economic status of Ekiti State.