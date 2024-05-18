The man accused of attempting to assassinate Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was ordered to remain behind bars Saturday as the nation’s leader was in serious but stable condition after surviving multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

A court spokeswoman stated that prosecutors feared the suspect might flee or commit additional crimes, so they asked Slovakia’s Specialized Criminal Court for an order to keep him in custody.

Prosecutors instructed police not to publicly identify the guy or reveal any other information about the case, but unsubstantiated media reports indicated he was a 71-year-old retiree known as an amateur poet who may have formerly worked as a mall security guard in the country’s southwest.

Government officials provided information that fit that description. They claimed the suspect was not affiliated with any political groups, despite the fact that the attack was politically motivated.

The courthouse in Pezinok, a small town outside Bratislava, was guarded by police in helmets and balaclavas, armed with weapons. The news media was not permitted inside, and reporters were kept outside behind a barrier.