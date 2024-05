Women have been advised to empower themselves so they can be useful to the nation.

This comes as the SHE CAN movement announced a conference for women in a bid to help them build confidence and take on responsibilities.

Speaking to news men, the Convener of the program, Ezinne Ezeani noted that the annual conference aims to educate, empower, and uplift women across Nigeria.

She noted that this offers a valuable opportunity for women to receive training in skill acquisition amongst others.