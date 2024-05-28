The Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions has announced postponement of the public hearing on the Central Bank of Nigeria Act Amendment Bills and the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation Act Amendment Bill, scheduled for Thursday, 30th May, 2024.

The Clerk of the committee, Mrs Tinuke G. Ogunrinde in the statement made available to the public said the public hearing was postponed due to conflicting schedules and clash of national events in commemoration of the first year anniversary of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

On the sideline of the May 29 commemoration, the President and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, will be hosted by the National Assembly tomorrow Wednesday 29th May, 2024.

In addition, the Honourable Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Olawale Edun, Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Olayemi Cardoso, among other key stakeholders who are expected to make presentations on the critical Bills will be engaged with the President who would be commissioning several projects all over the country during this period.

She said, “Members of the public are hereby informed that the Public Hearing of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions on the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (Amendment) Bills earlier scheduled for Thursday, 30th May, 2024 has been postponed till further notice. A new date and time for the public hearing will be communicated”.