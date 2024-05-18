The Senate Committee on Health has commended Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), on its commitment in upgrading infrastructure in the health institution.

The Chairperson, Senate Committee on Health, Secondary and Tertiary Services, Dr Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, gave the commendation during an oversight visit to LUTH, Idi-Araba, Lagos state.

She applauded the Chief Medical Director of LUTH, Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, and his team for ensuring a quality health services, not just for Nigerians but also to people from outside the country.

Senator Harry-Banigo said that the committee was also happy with the ongoing expansion from the 2023 budget and encouraged health workers to stay back in the country to help Government improve the sector.

The chief Medical Director highlighted some challenges bedeviling health institutions, particularly the issue of energy and pleaded for provision of more funds for payment of electricity, as an item in the budget.