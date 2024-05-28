The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has launched and unveiled the Lagos State Transport Policy.

The Lagos State Transport Policy according to him aims to transform the way people, goods and services move within the State.

The Policy according to the governor was put together through extensive discussion and consultation with experts, stakeholders and the public.

It will set a proper regulation and continued development of the State’s transportation system for the future of the State.

The Major Objectives:

– Improved Public Transport

– Better Roads

– Sustainable Mobility

– Less Congestion

– Private Sector involvement.