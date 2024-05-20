President Bola Tinubu extends his deepest sympathies to the family of the late Prince Ajibola Alarape Afonja, who passed away at the age of 82.

Prince Afonja was a business colossus who had served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of First Bank and was Minister of Labour and Productivity under the Interim National Government in 1993.

The statesman had also served the nation in many other capacities, applying his gift of knowledge and experience to the development of the country, while extending his means and essence to several philanthropic pursuits.

President Tinubu commiserates with the Afonja family, the government, and the people of Oyo State over this immense loss and prays to God Almighty to grant the departed eternal rest.