President Bola Tinubu has commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for his people-led approach to governance in Ogun State.The President, in a congratulatory message to Prince Abiodun by his Special Adviser (Media & Publicity), Ajuri Ngelale on his 64th birthday, said the governor has brought his wealth of experience as business mogul to bear in the governance of the Gateway State.

The statement said: “President Bola Tinubu extends his warm congratulations to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State on his 64th birthday and fifth anniversary as the leader of the ‘Gateway State’.

“Governor Abiodun is a businessman and politician and had managed successful businesses before taking up public office.

“President Tinubu joins family, friends, and well-wishers to celebrate the Governor on this special occasion.

“The President commends the Governor for his people-led approach to governance while wishing him good health and renewed strength in the service of the people of Ogun State.”