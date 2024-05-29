The Kogi State Police Command has neutralised two kidnappers operating in Ankumi forest, in Obajana.

This information was contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the command, SP William Aya, in Lokoja.

According to him, “Immediately, the DPO, CSP Oguche Richard, mobilised his patrol team who along with the Fulani vigilantes moved to the area at about 1430hrs. On sighting the team, the hoodlums opened fire on them, while the team responded and a gun duel ensued.

The patrol team overpowered the hoodlums “Due to the superior firepower of the police team, two of the hoodlums were fatally wounded while the others escaped with bullet wounds.”

He listed Items recovered from the scene to include, one AK 47 rifle with two magazines and two rounds of live ammunition adding that effort was going on to trail and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Bethrand C. Onuoha, commended the officers for their unwavering commitment and dedication in sustaining the tempo in the ongoing onslaught against crime and criminality.

He assured the good people of the state that the police were ever determined to sustain the tempo in synergy with other security agencies in ensuring the safety of life and property in the state,” he said.