The Imo State Police Command has demoted its personnel seen in a viral video extorting money from motorists along Owerri-Onitsha express way.

The erring officer identified as Inspector Isong Osudueh, attached to the Counter Terrorism unit in Owerri was recommended for a reduction in rank after the necessary orderly room proceedings for exhibiting a shameful and unprofessional act.

In a statement by the command’s public relations officer Henry Okoye, the police also issued a query to the erring officer’s supervisor for lack of supervision.

Henry noted that the disciplinary action underscores the commitment of the command’s unwavering stance to maintain high standards of professionalism, transparency and integrity among its personnel while discharging their duties to entrench public trust and confidence.