Nigeria’s foremost indigenous automobile manufacturing company Innoson Motors says it will deliver bi-fuel engine cars into the Nigerian markets, when the Federal Government rolls out the autogas programme by October.

Managing Director Chief Executive Officer of Innoson Motors Innocent Chukwuma gave the assurance when the Nigeria’s Minister of State Petroleum, Ekperikpe Ekpo was on a one-day visit to the company manufacturing plant in Nnewi, Anambra state

The use of gas to power engines is over 75 years old. Several countries today have well-developed autogas markets.

Bi-fuel natural gas vehicles run on both petrol or diesel and various forms of natural gas such as the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LNG).

Global consumption of Autogas has been rising rapidly in recent years, reaching 26.4 million tonnes in 2015 – an increase of 10 Mt, or 61 percent, over the 2003 level.

There are now over 26 million autogas vehicles in use around the world. Yet Autogas use is still concentrated in a small number of countries: just five countries – Korea, Turkey, Russia, Thailand and Poland.

On 14th of May 2024, President Bola Tinubu orders all government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, to procure only vehicles and generators powered by Compressed Natural Gas.

The Federal Government also expects them to begin converting all petrol or diesel-powered vehicles or generators to CNG.

A directive that informed the Nigeria Minister of State Petroleum to embark on this inspection tour of Innoson Motors Facility Nnewi, Anambra State .

Conducted round the facility by the INNOSON Chief Executive officer, the minister expressed satisfaction at the quality of the products.

The chief executive officer of Innoson Motors reassures that they have the capacity to meet the country’s demands for vehicle procurement and conversion from fossil fuel to gas.

The minister is convinced that the durability and quality of CNG converted vehicles by Innoson Motors are suitable to fit into the president initiative of migrating to CNG.

The INNOSON Autogas vehicles come with environmental, public health and cost reduction benefits, with potential of reducing routine maintenance to once in six months.

It reduces pollution, carcinogenic impact of carbon emissions; make engines run more efficiently and cleaner.