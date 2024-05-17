The Tajudeen Agbede-led National Union of Road Transport Workers says it has appealed the judgment of the National Industrial Court, which reinstated Tajudeen Baruwa as president.

The union is also appealing for calm among members as it expresses hope for an amicable resolution of the crisis in the court.

For some time now, the National Union of Road Transport Workers has been engulfed in a leadership crisis

Amidst the crisis, the National Industrial Court earlier this month validated the election of Tajudeen Baruwa for a second term as National President.

But an emergency National Executive Council meeting by the Tajudeen Agbede-led leadership aimed to calm the nerves of members who are worried about the judgment and the steps taken to seek redress.

The leadership insists there is no cause for alarm as it awaits the Appeal court’s judgment on the matter.

The group says it is open to reconciliation in line with the laid down rules and regulations of the union

All eyes are on the high court as it considers the merits and demerits of the appeal and consequently delivers its verdict in no distant future.