The Anti – Vandal unit of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has discovered an illegal vandalization of NNPC Pipeline also known as Yola line opposite NNPC Depot at Apir area of Benue State.

The State Commandant of NSCDC, Yakubu Ibrahim who revealed this discovery, emphasised that the Corps is dedicated to protecting national asset and infrastructure throughout the country.

On the 14th of May, this year, a team of personnel drawn from the anti-vandal unit and the rapid response squad were dispatched to Apir area of Makurdi local government following an intelligence on the vandalization of Yola Line.

Eleven persons were apprehended at the crime scene and they will be taken for questioning and profiling.

Some of the vandals working equipment with 16 cut pipelines were recovered

Benue residents were charged to be more vigilant and more conscious of activities in the environment.