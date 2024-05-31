The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited is set to begin oil and gas exploration in the Gateway State.

Key players in the oil industry, including the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, Managing Director, SHELL Petroleum Development Company Ltd, Osagie Okubor; Chief Executive, Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Gbenga Komolafe and the Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, visited the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on plan of the Federal Government to start oil exploration in the state.

The Minister said Ogun State has always been part of the Dahomey Basin with prospect of having huge deposit of hyrdro-carbon.

The governor expressed his happiness about the good news and move of the team, adding that the state is blessed with abundance of resources.

He said the State presents unique opportunities towards the realization of the full intentions of the PIA section 9 on frontier exploration as it will contribute to guarantee additional petroleum production for the country and afford more supply to potential refineries in the area.