Following the commencement of operation “Gbalumo” in Kwara state, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency says it seized 270 kilograms of illicit drugs worth millions of Naira just within three days in the state.

This is just as the state government has promised to continue to partner the agency to rid the state of illicit drug users.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in collaboration with the Kwara state government launched operation Gbalumo in December last year to wage war again illicit drug users.

It recorded some achievements before the operation was suspended.

The agency has launched another round of the operation, this time

around targeting dealers and distributors of hard drugs within the state.

The state government is happy about this development.

The Senior Special Assistant to Kwara state governor on security, Mr Muhydeen Aliu said government will continue to collaborate with the NDLEA to chase illicit drug distributors away from the state.

The NDLEA is worried about the rising use of illicit substances in the state but promises to continue to go after users and distributors of these drugs.

Kwara State ranks among the highest users of illicit drugs in North Central Nigeria.