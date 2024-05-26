Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested a 48-year-old Paris, France-bound businessman, Emmanuel Orjinze for ingesting 111 wraps of cocaine in Abuja.

Mr Okechukwu was arrested after a body scan confirmed he ingested illicit drugs. He was taken into custody where he excreted a total of 111 pellets of cocaine that weighed 1.603 kilograms over a period of three days.

Okechukwu who also claims he is a professional footballer in Europe was arrested on Tuesday 21st May during the outward clearance of Airfrance flight AF 878 from Abuja to Paris, France.

In the same vein, NDLEA officers operating at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos have dismantled another drug trafficking syndicate at the airport.

This followed the arrest of four members of the network and the seizure of a total of 8kg of methamphetamine and 7.60kg of Loud.

In a related development, NDLEA operatives at the NAHCO export shed of the Lagos airport have arrested a freight agent, Sonubi Abiodun over her attempt to cargo 8 parcels of cocaine weighing 2kg concealed in three out of six paint buckets containing shea butter packaged for export to the United Kingdom.

In another part of Lagos, precisely at Igbo Elerin in Ojo local government area, NDLEA officers on Tuesday 21st May arrested a suspect, Odumegwu Obijofor producing and distributing skuchies, a mixture of black currant and illicit drugs. No fewer than 2,480 litres of the New Psychoactive Substance, NPS, were recovered from his clandestine factory when he was arrested.

In Cross River state, while Ogar Emmanuel, was arrested with 2.5kg of cannabis at Ukpada Utugwan village, 29 sacks of the same substance weighing 290kg were recovered from the warehouse of another suspect, Usani Ikpi, who is currently at large. Three suspects: Sa’adu Sule, 23; Mukhtar Nura, 23; and Hamza Nura, 18, were nabbed at Jabiri Funtua, Katsina state on Friday 24th May with 129 blocks of cannabis weighing 70kg coming from Ogere, Ogun state.

Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) while commending the officers of the Agency for their outstanding feats in the past week, applauded their counterparts in all the commands across the country for intensifying their efforts.