The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI ) Khalil Halilu has unveiled new branded products like laptops , phones , street lamps, and car batteries .

The agency believes this will reduce the importation of capital goods and stimulate indigenous socio-economic advancement of Nigeria.

This was disclosed at the quarterly media briefing in Abuja.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration’s determination to change the narrative through the renewed hope agenda by driving policies and initiatives that develops local manufacturing in science and engineering infrastructure.

This will also build the confidence of Nigerians to consume what is produced locally.

This is why NASENI under the leadership of Khalil Halilu rebranded the agency by setting out policies that will create enabling environment for investors to come and invest in Nigeria.

At a quarterly briefing , the CEO NASENI Khalil Halilu disclosed that its strategic launchpad and area of focus for the agency from now till 2027 will be to boost the nations economy .

He also explained that the agency is optimistic that it’s youth empowerment schemes will help provide eighteen thousand direct jobs annually .

By creating skill acquisition centres, trainings stem box, innovation hub and NASENI Campus.

The agency’s is optimistic that it’s collaboration and partnership with the private sector to accelerate technology will grow investment locally and internationally as this will ensure sustainability.

The Chairman also disclosed that the agency is building an eco system to create young scientist and innovators so they can thrive and build business around what they have innovated.