Asaduzzaman Khan, the home minister of Bangladesh, announced that a member of the country’s ruling party had been found dead in the Indian city of Kolkata, more than a week after going missing.

Anwarul Anar, 56, of the Awami League party, won his third term in a row on May 13 in a Jhenaidah border district seat. A day later, he disappeared from his family’s possession following a trip to India for medical attention.

Three Bangladeshis were apprehended in connection with the legislator’s death, Khan told reporters.

He claimed that because their joint investigation was still underway, Bangladeshi and Kolkatan police were unable to “disclose all information at the moment for the sake of the investigation.”

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud stated that police did not uncover the lawmaker’s body in the flat where he was believed to have been assassinated, citing information from the Bangladesh Mission in Kolkata.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina conveyed her condolences and heartfelt sadness over the lawmaker’s death.