As part of efforts to foster a harmonious working relationship amongst stakeholders, the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has organised a dialogue session with security agencies to chart a new part towards addressing the challenges they face in the line of duty.

The strategy is the brain child of the NBA-security agencies relations committee chairman, Chukwuka Ikwuazom, SAN.

The rule of law is a liberty centered constitutional concept which rides on the compelling conclusion that everything must be done in compliance with the law.

From those in power to the governed.

This burden also extends to those in the criminal justice to ensure there is no arbitrariness during arrest, detention and other elements of their duties.

At this gathering , representatives of various security agencies are present to provide clarity on some concerns raised by lawyers.

Attention was also placed on the continued harassment, intimidation and detention of lawyers by security agencies.

It particularly condemned the practice of compelling lawyers to drop their mobile phones before accessing the premises of the security agencies, describing it as “yet another misnomer.

Lending credence to the fact that there can be no overstating the need for the maintenance of continuous harmonious interrelationship between both parties, stakeholders agreed on a holistic approach to fostering a harmonious relationship while respecting the fundamental rights of citizens.