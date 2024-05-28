All is set for the Inauguration of UBA Junction to Freedom Square road Gusau Constructed by Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state.

The newly constructed and upgraded road is part of Governor Dauda Lawal’s urban renewal project aimed at giving Zamfara state a modern look.

The inauguration of the road is part of activities to mark Dauda Lawal’s one year in office as Zamfara state Governor.

Dr. Lawal was sworn as Governor on may 29th, 2023 under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP after defeating the incumbent Governor, Bello Matawalle of the APC in a keenly contested election.

The National chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP Umar Damagun is expected to Commission the project.

Governor Dauda Lawal has been commissioning projects he embarked on since his assumption in Office May last year.

Some of the projects commissioned and inspected by Governor Dauda Lawal in the last few days includes the upgrade and Renovation of State Own College of Agriculture and Technology Bakura, Almajiri Modern School Gummi, Inspection of Maru, Talata Mafara, Maradun General Hospitals and Zamfara state University permanent Site, Mafara among other projects.

This is the first time in the history of Zamfara state according to authorities that the state is experiencing total transformation in all sectors since it’s creation in 1996.

Inauguration of projects embarked by the Lawal’s administration to mark his one year in office has commenced across the fourteen local government areas of the state since last Sunday and is expected to end this Thursday.