The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, has spoken on the fire outbreak at Tejuosho canal early on Wednesday.

According to a Press Statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in charge of the agency, Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, it received distress calls via it’s 767 and 112 Toll Free Emergency numbers at 1219hours and activated the Lagos State Emergency Response Plans.

He disclosed that upon arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that several wooden shanties along Tejuosho canal (comprising of shops and residences) were gutted by fire.

Investigations at the incident scene revealed that the fire started from one of the rooms where a member of the community who was cooking had left the meal unattended on the fire.

Further investigations revealed that when the fire broke out, it quickly spread to several wooden blocks along the canal.

Fortunately no injuries were sustained, and no loss of life.

He added that the fire has been combated, curtailed and prevented from spreading to adjoining buildings like NTA, Oba Tejuosho house, and other residential estates nearby.

Dampening down has commenced and while operation is still ongoing.

In Attendance during the response to the emergency situation were the Chairman of Surulere Local Government, Sulaimon ,

LASEMA Response Team, LASAMBUS, Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, Federal Fire Service, LNSC and NPF.