The Lagos State Government has announced that traffic will be diverted along Gbagada-Oworonshoki Expressway, from Alapere-Ogudu-Car Wash and Iyana Oworo inward Anthony/Oshodi from 6:00am today till Sunday evening, 26th May, 2024 due to exigent situation.

Motorists are therefore informed of the alternative routes from point of blockage;

Motorists will be denied access from Ram Seller area beside Gbagada General Hospital and will be diverted into Diya Street through New Garage by Jolad Hospital to access Gbagada Phase 2 via Pedro Road, to link Ikorodu Road for their desired destinations.

Also, Motorists from old Toll Gate/Ketu are advised to make use of Ikorodu Road to connect Anthony, while others coming from Lagos Island via Third Mainland Bridge will be diverted to Adekunle and Herbert Macaulay to access Anthony/Oshodi through Jibowu on Ikorodu road.

Motorists are implored to be patient and cooperate with the Traffic Management Personnel to ease their movements.