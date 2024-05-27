The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, has given traders and shop owners within the Oshodi Markets up to July 31st 2024 deadline to remove all extensions and attachments built on shops or face sanctions.

The General Manager of Lagos State Building Control Agency, Gbolahan Oki gave the ultimatum during an advocacy and sensitization program put together in conjunction with the Oshodi-Isolo Local Council Development Area, LCDA.

Oki said the State Government is determined to bring environmental sanity to all nooks and crannies of the Lagos markets by checking the illegal activities of shops and plaza owners who violate the physical planning laws of the State.

He said no amount of resistance and intimidation by miscreants or ethnic coloration put in blackmailing the state from doing the needful can make the State Government go back on its resolve to clean up the entire Lagos market of extensions and attachments.

He decried the nuisance constituted by shop owners who are in the habit of constructing attachments and extensions to display their wares and goods on walkways and roads thereby obstructing the smooth flow of vehicular and human traffic especially during emergencies.

Oki in his message to the traders and shop owners at the event highlighted the importance of maintaining clear roadways within the market, stating that “the market is a road, and if there is no road, there is no market.”