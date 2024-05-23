The Kano State House of Assembly has passed a bill to dissolve five emirates created by the Abdullahi Ganduje government.

The Kano State Emirate Council Law was amended and adopted by the parliament in May 2019, opening the door for decentralization.

The law was allegedly designed to reduce Muhammadu Sanusi’s authority as Kano’s emir at the time.

The measure was then signed into law by Abdullahi Ganduje, who was the state’s governor at the time.

Kano has five emirates under the law: Kano, Rano, Gaya, Karaye, and Bichi.

During plenary on Tuesday, Lawan Hussaini Dala, the majority leader, moved a motion for the amendment of the law.

Dala said the law was not conceived in good faith, while raising concerns over the creation of the emirates.

The House thereafter resolved to amend the law.