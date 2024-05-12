The Jigawa State Universal Basic Education Board is set to engage mothers in their children’s educational journey to help improve their learning outcomes and ensure a brighter future for the pupils.

The executive director of the board Prof. Haruna Musa made this known during a one-day engagement with mothers under School base management committee.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, there are more than 20 million out-of-school children in Nigeria.

Jigawa State in North-west Nigeria, has the fifth largest number of out-of-school children after Bauchi, Kebbi, Katsina and Kano State. There are about 784,391 children currently not in school in the state.

To ensure that those in school are getting quality education, the State Universal Basic Education Board the board is banking on an innovative approach by empowering 250 mothers that will take more active role in their children’s education.

The board believes that by engaging mothers in the educational system, they will help to monitor the progress and tag their performance.

This initiative is aimed at addressing the root causes of poverty and ensure that every child in Jigawa State receives a quality education regardless their age.

Some of the mothers say participation in the educational system of their children, will help monitor the progress and performance of their ward.

Research by Jigawa State ministry for basic education shows that this innovative approach has the potential to transform the education sector and provide a model for other states to follow.