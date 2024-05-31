Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state is asking the state Hajj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia to be good ambassadors of the state and Nigeria.

Bidding the fifth batch of the intending pilgrims farewell at the Tunde Idiagbon International Airport, Ilorin, the governor on appealed to represent the state well.

Recalling some hitches recorded last year, the Governor commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for putting in place necessary measures to improve Hajj operations this year.

Accompanied by the Chairman State Muslim Welfare Board Prof Moshood Mahmud Jimba, AbdulRazaq urged the pilgrims to pray for unity and progress of the country in the holy land, and to be good ambassadors of the state.