Nigerians have been urged to have mindset transformation and support the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu with their actions and intentions in order to have a successful nation.

A non governmental organization made this call while reaching out to some less privileged in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State.

It has been observed that the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu lies in the hands of Nigerians and citizens must be ready to support the government in repositioning the country.

Aside from doing the right thing in the society and supporting government policies and programmes with positive mindsets in the interest of the country, citizens are also urged to support one another as government cannot do it alone.

A promoter of a non governmental organization in Ogun State, Demola Okeowo made this known while speaking on solutions to some of the challenges confronting the country and the way out.

He laments the level of exploitation among Nigerians and urged people to show love to one another, shun greed, adding that with love and care for one another, Nigeria will be a better place.

On his part, a community leader at the event commended the foundation and wants Nigerians to show interest in helping one another, especially the less privileged and those living with disabilities.

More than 200 persons living with disabilities and the less privileged in the society were supported with food items during the Programme.