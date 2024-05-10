A group of women under the aegis of Ondo State women groups have raised concern over the continued relegation of women to the back seat in elective and appointed positions.

In a communique issued at the end of their meeting in Akure, the women said all political parties participating in the State Governorship election in November, must nominate women as deputy governorship candidates.

According to a report by the Endowment for Peace Development in 2023, women’s representation in politics in Nigeria has been on a downward slide since 2011.

For instance, the number of women in the National Assembly has dropped by 19 percent, compared to the last assembly, as women now occupy 3 percent of seats in the Senate and 4 percent in the House of Representatives.

A group of women gathered in Akure, Ondo State capital, for their inaugural meeting to champion more gender sensitive and all inclusive government policies.

The women, under the aegis of Ondo State Women groups, clamoured for a female Deputy Governor in the State.

In a communique read by one of its leaders , Adebimpe Adeniyi, the women called on the political parties participating in the November 16 Governorship election to nominate women as their deputy Governorship Candidates.

Among other things, the group wants 35 percent of appointments in the public sector for women, increased budgetary allocation for the state ministry of women affairs and full implementation of legislations relating to gender balance.

Members of the group also stressed the need for women to be united and use their numerical strength in seeking elective positions