Gombe state may no longer experience farmers /herders clashes as the state government builds on its success in maintaining peace between both groups.

To ensure a safer farming environment, series of meetings held between leaders of various groups of farmers and herders are yielding the desired results.

This is one of such meetings aimed at solidifying the peace between farmers and herders in the state.

It is relatively small but could help ensure food security beyond the borders of Gombe State.

Leaders of farmer and herder groups gathered to strengthen their cooperation and understanding.

Last year was the first in decades that there were no violent outbreaks between herders and farmers.

The nomadic pastoralists want to be integrated into mainstream society to sustain the peace further.

They are soliciting for the training of their children and other opportunities for them For the farmers, their demand is simple: fairness by governing

authorities and the protection of their livelihood.