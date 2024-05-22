French President Emmanuel Macron flew to New Caledonia on Wednesday to seek a political solution to the unrest that has rocked the French archipelago in the southwestern Pacific Ocean.

The turmoil has renewed concerns about Macron’s management of France’s colonial history.

Tensions have existed for decades between Indigenous Kanaks, who seek independence for their 270,000-person region, and descendants of colonists and others who settled on the island and wish to stay part of France.

The rioting broke out on May 13 when the French legislature in Paris debated altering the French Constitution to update New Caledonia’s voter lists.

After leaving France on Tuesday night, Macron is expected to arrive in New Caledonia on Thursday morning. According to the presidential Elysee Palace, he will prioritise bringing peace back to the region, encouraging communication among local leaders, and talking about the massive reconstruction that will be required after violence caused damage estimated to be in the hundreds of millions of euros (dollars).

Macron also wants to meet with local leaders to talk about political and reconstruction concerns.

The New Caledonia High Commission Wednesday reported that 1,050 reinforcements from the gendarmerie, police, and civil security have been deployed, over 90 roadblocks have been dismantled, more than 280 people have been arrested, 84 police officers and gendarmes have been injured, and no new fatalities have been reported. Six people have died in the violence so far, including two members of the police.

A third evacuation flight reached the Australian city of Brisbane on Wednesday, bringing 103 Australians and family members from New Caledonia, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on social media.

The Australian military flew 115 passengers on two flights from New Caledonia late Tuesday before France announced it would take responsibility for evacuating stranded foreigners.