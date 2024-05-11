Four-year-old Miguel Ovoke, a pupil of the BrickHall School in Abuja, who allegedly died in the school premises has been buried at the Gudu cemetery in Abuja.

The family and the school have reached an understanding to among other things setup an educational foundation in honour of Miguel that will provide scholarship for indigent students.

The death of the four year old generated concerns from Nigerians especially on social media.

It was reported that he was rushed to the hospital on account of aspiration on meat while feeding at school.

The family had insisted that the school provide evidence of what led to his death.

After several protests and meetings, the family may have agreed to get closure and move on.

But Miguel Ovoke’s memory will be preserved as the family says they will set up an educational foundation that will provide scholarship for indigent students in honour of Miguel.

Brickhall School will support the Miguel Ovoke foundation by granting scholarships to a select number of under-privileged children.

The School will immortalise Miguel Ovoke by naming its early years Resource Room in his memory

The family want their privacy to be respected as they continue to grieve and heal and have called off all protests and grievance against Brickhall School.