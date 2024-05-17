Legislative Action on a Report by the Senate’s Committee on Power on the need to halt the increase in Electricity Tariff by Distribution Companies was stood down by the Senate at Plenary on Thursday for further consultations .

The Senate’s resolution was reached after the Chairman of the Senate’s Committee on rules and business cautioned the Senate during a debate to suspend further deliberations on the report until judgement is delivered on the matter which is pending before a Law Court in Kano .

Before the report was set aside , lawmakers had expressed displeasure with the insensitive and discriminatory decision by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and distribution companies to increase the cost of Electricity and unfair distribution of Electricity .

Chairman of the Senate’s committee on Power presented findings on its investigation of the hike in electricity tariff by distribution Companies to the Senate .

The committee’s report follows extensive interactions with the ministry of power , the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and other distribution companies .

In their Contributions , the lawmakers expressed deep resentment on the decision to hike tariffs describing it as ANTI -PEOPLE and being insensitive to the plights of Nigerians who are currently groaning over the impact of harsh economic reforms .

However , the chairman of the committee on rules and business called the attention of the Senate to exercise restraint as the matter is currently before a Federal High Court in Kano and is awaiting judgement .

The Senate resolved to make further consultations with its legal department on its next line of action which will be communicated at its next legislative sitting .