The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 3-day private visit to Nigeria has brought them to Lagos.

They visited Governor Babajide Sanwoolu at the Lagos House Marina.

The visit to Lagos started from the airport where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan were treated to cultural display.

Later they moved to the Island.

Accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, they were received by Governor Babajide Sanwoolu and other top government officials.

They held their discussions behind a close door.

15 minutes after, Governor Sanwoolu briefed the media about the significance of the Royal visit to Lagos.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in Nigeria to promote their Invictus Games to encourage wounded soldiers and their families as well as promote mental health.

Lagos being the commercial nerve centre of Nigeria, is important for the Royals to visit.

Queen Elizabeth the II visited Nigeria and Lagos in particular in 1956 and 2003.

King Charles the III, visited in 1990, 1999, 2006 and 2018 when he was the Prince of Wales.

Now, Prince Harry and Meghan are the latest members of the British Royal family to visit Nigeria and Lagos State in particular.