A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the impeached former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Phillips Shaibu, seeking to overturn the February 22 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in Edo State, which was won by Asue Ighodalo.

The Court in the judgment delivered by Justice James Omotosho ruled that Shaibu lacked the legal standing (locus standi) to challenge the outcome of the primary, as he did not fully participate in it and was not present at the venue on the day it was held.

Justice Omotosho stated that Shaibu’s case was deemed premature since he bypassed the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms before filing the lawsuit.

The judge emphasized that, as a PDP member, Shaibu was obligated to adhere to the party’s rules and regulations, which require any aggrieved aspirant from a primary to first seek redress through the party’s Appeal Committee before resorting to litigation.

The judge determined that there was ample evidence indicating that Ighodalo emerged as the rightful winner of the primary election.