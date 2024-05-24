The coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre in the Office of the National Security Adviser, Major General Adamu Laka, has stressed the need for unwavering dedication and collective action to fight against terrorism and organised crimes.In a statement, Major General Laka said “In Nigeria, as in many other nations around the globe, the fight against terrorism and organised crime presents multifaceted challenges that demand unwavering dedication and collective action.”

He called on countries under the umbrella of the Global Counter Terrorism Forum,GCTF, to work collectively to advance shared goals of justice, security, and peace.

Major General Laka stressed the importance of witness protection and other officials who play key roles in the investigation, prosecution, and adjudication of terrorism-related cases.