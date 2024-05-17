Chad’s constitutional council affirmed the results of the country’s presidential election, declaring temporary military ruler Mahamat Déby the winner.

It also rejected challenges from two losing candidates in the 6 May elections.

Déby won the election with 61% of the vote, while his closest competitor, Prime Minister Succes Masra, received 19%.

Mr Masra had challenged the outcome, arguing that his triumph had been “stolen from the people”.

Some opposition candidates also claimed anomalies on election day.

The constitutional council’s exclusion of ten candidates vying for the top seat generated suspicions of corruption.

Chad is the first country in West and Central Africa to hold elections and restore civilian governance after the military seized power in recent years.

Déby, 40, was proclaimed as interim leader by the Chadian military after his father, Idriss Déby Itno, was murdered on the front lines by rebels in April 2021 at the age of 68.

His triumph implies that the Déby family’s 34-year rule will continue, legitimising his hold on power.