About 800 teachers in Borno state who were found trainable after sitting for a competency test have been screened to participate in the second phase of the state government’s teacher training with the aim of improving their skills.

This move according to the government is geared towards enhancing the quality of education in the state.

It’s the second phase of the teacher training initiative.

This time around, about 800 teachers from across 27 local council areas of Borno state would participate.

They need further training as teachers, following a competency test conducted by the state government.

The Zulum administration has since inception promised to revamp the education sector, and this initiative is seen as a vital step towards improving the educational system.

For this effort, one billion naira has been set aside, and teachers who are part of the programme are expected to treat it seriously.

The teacher training would take a period of three months, with 30 thousand naira allowance for all teachers undergoing the program in addition to 50,000 each.