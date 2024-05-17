The executive members of the All Progressive Congress, APC Birnin Magaji ward in Birnin Magaji Local government area of Zamfara state have distanced themselves from the suspension of the member representing Kaura Namoda/ Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency, Aminu Sani Jaji.

The All Progressive Congress Zamfara state chapter had on Friday afternoon announced the suspension of the federal lawmaker from the party over alleged anti party activities.

The spokesperson of the Zamfara state APC who addressed the press says the suspension emanated from Birnin Magaji ward where Aminu Sani Jaji the two term lawmaker hails from.

Now, twenty three out of the twenty seven executive members of Birnin Magaji ward at a press conference Friday night held at Birnin Magaji denied knowledge of the said suspension of their representative at the green chamber.

Chairman of the ward, Bello Mai-Yan Makka said the party at ward and local government levels has no problem with Sani Jaji and there’s no reason whatsoever to suspend him.

They described the earlier suspension by the state chapter of the party as illegal which is not from Birnin Magaji where the lawmaker hails from

The twenty three executive members also announced the suspension of the four ward executives who participated at a meeting with state executives that led to the pronouncement of the suspension of Sani Jaji

The state secretary of the APC Who is also from the same ward with the Member representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji ward was also suspended by the ward executives.

Sani Jaji who is considered as a grassroot politician had contested for the first political seat in Zamfara state during the 2019 election and he is currently a serving member of the House of Representatives at the National Assembly for the second time.