A bill aimed at regulating the use of performance-enhancing substances by athletes for sports performance has passed second reading in the Senate.

The bill seeks to domesticate the UNESCO Convention against Doping in Sports, establishing the National Anti-Doping Centre to combat doping in sports in compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code.

The legislation, presented by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, is to Protect athletes’ rights to participate in doping-free sporting activities

The bill also enjoyed the support of other lawmakers and has been referred to the Senate Committee on Sports and Narcotics for further legislative action.

The bill when passed is expected to promote fair and equal treatment of all athletes and their health as well as Coordinate, harmonise effective sports , anti-doping programs at national and international levels, focusing on detection, deterrence, and prevention of doping.