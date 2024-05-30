The Federal high court in Abuja has adjourned to June 13, to hear the suit filed by the All Progressive Congress North-Central Forum seeking to remove Abdullahi Ganduje as chairman, for allegedly holding the position unlawfully.The trial judge Justice Inyang Ekwo adjourned the matter on grounds that processes have not been regularised in the matter.

The court therefore urged the lawyers in the suit to ensure that all processes and responses be exchanged before the next adjourned date.

The APC North-Central Forum is insisting that the current APC leadership seat is for the North-Central Geo-political zone and that Ganduje from the North-West should be removed for the rightful person from Nasarawa State or North-Central.