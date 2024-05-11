The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dennis Otuaro has pledged the commitment of the federal government to ensure students under its Scholarship Scheme are given the needed attention as well as more skill acquisition programs across the Niger Delta.

He made this known during his visit to the Bayelsa Medical University where more collaboration was advocated by the school management.

Shortly after kickstarting his tour of tertiary institutions in partnership with the Presidential Amnesty Programme scholarship scheme in Edo and Delta States, the PAP Administrator, Dennis Otuaro, visited the Bayelsa Medical University, Yenagoa.

He visited to assess the level of progress of its students and examine ways to boost more collaborations.

Meeting with the Vice Chancellor of the school, the PAP boss reiterated his commitment to ensure human capital development in the Niger Delta through education and Skill acquisition programs.

Students under the PAP programme are also allowed to meet with the new administrator as they receive encouragement to ensure success in their Academic pursuits.

The tour is set to continue in other states in the Niger Delta as the PAP Administrator looks to ensure intellectual development across the oil-rich region.