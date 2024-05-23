An Indian man’s petition to avoid extradition to the United States over an alleged conspiracy to assassinate an American citizen in New York was denied by the Czech Constitutional Court.

The US government has charged Nikhil Gupta with attempting to hire a hitman to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh separatist leader located in the United States.

Mr Gupta is currently in custody in Prague, and the country’s justice minister will make the final decision on his extradition.

Mr Gupta may face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

In November 2023, US prosecutors charged Mr. Gupta with a plot to kill at least four Sikh separatists in North America, including Mr Pannun.

They said that Mr. Gupta had paid $100,000 (£79,000) in cash to a hitman to assassinate Mr Pannun, a dual US-Canadian citizen, in New York.

The White House stated that it discussed the suspected assassination plan with India at the highest level.

India officials distanced themselves from the plot, claiming that such actions violated government policy.

In January, India’s Supreme Court rejected Mr Gupta’s request to facilitate his release and ensure a fair trial. The appeal in India stated that Mr Gupta was arrested by “self-claimed” US federal officials and has yet to face a fair trial.

India’s Supreme Court stated it will not intervene in the matter, leaving it up to the government to take action.