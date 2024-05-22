President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, Governor of Delta state Sheriff Oborevwori believe the insecurity challenges confronting Nigerian can be resolved when traditional institution is recognized in the Nigerian constitution.

They stated this at the 13th Extraordinary General Assembly of the South-south Monarchs Forum in Asaba where they charge all monarchs to provide good leadership to their people.

The Unity hall in Delta state government house is the venue of the meeting.

traditional rulers from the South-south region are here to meet minds and deliberate on issues affecting the region

Political leaders from the region are also in attendance to identify the challenges confronting the South-south which they want the monarchs to discuss and proffer solutions

For the President of the Senate, Secretary to the government of the federation, the traditional institution can do more is recognized

The South-south is very pivotal to the nation and these leaders want more attention devoted to it.