The Accountant-General of the Federation has Commended the Ogun State Government for its investment drive and for transforming the state to attract more investors.

She made this known during her visit to the Ogun State Deputy Governor where she led auditors and others who were in the State for the Annual Internal Auditors’ retreat.

She also commended the Governor for the Construction of the Ogun Agro Cargo Airport which she claimed would attract more investors and boost the local economy.