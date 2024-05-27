27 million South Africans are set to participate in the National and provincial elections in the country on Wednesday, the 29th of May.

Ahead of the election day, people with special needs had the opportunity to cast their ballots this Monday.

TVC News Senior Political Correspondent, Ayodele Ozugbakun is in Johannesburg to cover the election, he reports that it’s less than 48 hours to the National and Provincial elections in South Africa.

According to him people with special needs, who had earlier applied to cast their ballots before the election day, came out to exercise their franchise.

This category of persons include people with disabilities, prison inmates, hospital patients, elderly people and essential workers, such as electoral officers and party agents, who will be busy with election duties.

Our first port of call was MIKATEKO primary school in Johannesburg, where electoral officers and party agents participated in the exercise.

The Area officer of the district explained the process.

At the Ebomiyi primary school in the Central Business District, Johannesburg, the voter management device, which is equivalent to Nigeria’s BVAS, was deployed for registration and authentication of voters.

Voters had 3 ballot papers, which are for the National, Provincial and regional elections.

They cast their ballot papers in the boxes allotted.

27 million South Africans, with more than 600 political parties are expected to participate in the elections, designed to produce a President, National Assembly members and mayors in the regions.

The electoral commission of South Africa was established by the constitution in 1996.

This will mark 30 years of unbroken democratic governance in the Rainbow nation, after the collapse of Apartheid in 1994.