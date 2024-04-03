Residents doctors at the University of medical sciences teaching hospital in Ondo state have commenced a two- week warning strike over the state government’s failure to pay salaries of members who joined the institution seven months ago.

Their decision to go on strike was reached at the end of their Congress held in March.

President of the Association of Resident Doctors of UNIMEDTH, Ondo State, John Matthew, also expressed concern about the non-payment of the February hazard allowance to members, despite the government’s pledge to pay two months.



The President said the selective treatment by the state government is highly demoralizing and pathetic as their counterparts in the hospital management board were paid in full.

The doctors are also demanding the payment of February 2024 palliative to House officers and their inclusion in subsequent payments.

They also called on the management to urgently address the severe clinical manpower shortage in the institution.