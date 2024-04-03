Pensioners in Abia State are doubtful that their pension arrears from 2014 to part of 2023 have been cleared.

They confirmed that Governor Alex Otti only paid them half of their pension, and completed part of the arrears he owed them.

One of the campaign promises of Governor Alex Otti, was to clear arrears of pension owed pensioners in Abia State from 2014 to 2023 when he assumed office.

In view of this, the governor directed pensioners to go for verification in December, 2023.

Currently, credit alerts have started dropping into the bank accounts of pensioners after the announcement by the Governor.

However, most pensioners want to know the methods utilized to defray the arrears because the money they got did not match the number of years owed to them by the previous administration.

A retiree who pleaded anonymity, said the parastatal he retired from is yet to receive, as they have not been verified.

At the Pensioners’ secretariat, Abam street, Umuahia, the State Chairman of Pensioners, Chukwuemeka Irondi, declined comment.

The governor, in his Easter message promised to be paying full pensions to senior citizens on or before the 28th of every month.