An All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth group in Ondo State under the aegis of Ondo State All Progressives Congress Youth Movement (APCYM) has expressed its determination and readiness to work unanimously for the emergence of Engr. Tunji Light Ariyomo as the party’s flagbearer in the November gubernatorial election in the state.In a statement released in Akure on Sunday after the group’s weekly meeting, Spokesman of the Movement, Odunayo Issac, described Engr. Ariyomo as the right man that can lead Ondo State back to greatness.

The group said Tunji Light Ariyomo will use his wealth of experience to stabilize the state politically and unite all contending forces.

As a former Special Adviser to the late Governor on Public Utilities, he used the office to profit the government and the people of Ondo State.

“His sterling performance is the sole factor that is responsible for the ongoing massive financing that is available for water projects in the state.

“We have all the facts about the monies that came into Ondo State through his efforts. We have the dates. We have the bank account numbers. We have studied all the official correspondences and records. They all proved that we have a leader in Ariyomo who has the capacity to transform Ondo State from its current status as a civil servant enclave to a prosperous industrial giant”.

“Those projects today hold the promises of improving the living standard of millions of Ondo State indigenes.

The group stated further that, “having critically examined all the aspirants within the All Progressives Congress camp jostling for Ondo state apex seat, considering their experience and antecedents in public sector, their contributions towards the development of the state economically especially in terms of facilitating dividends of democracy, Engr. Tunji Light Ariyomo towers high above them all”.

Issac said Ondo State APC Youth Movement is ready to join forces with the party leadership in the state both in persuasion and lobbying to ensure that Engr. Tunji Light Ariyomo gets the required support to be the party’s flag bearer.

“We are sure the spirit of fairness by President Tinubu will give level playing ground to all the aspirants in choosing somebody with the sterling pedigree of of our leader, Olatunji Ariyomo, to represent the party at the general election” the group said.

“We are ready for the primary election, either direct, indirect or whatever process the party leadership resolves, we are pitching our tents with a product that’s acceptable to the people of Ondo State”. They said.

“TLA is a brand name that can be trusted because of his maturity and track records in the public sector. This is a man that was politically cheated, vilified and persecuted despite his massive contributions to bring the APC to power in Ondo State. Yet, he refused to foment crisis in the larger interest of the party.

“We have placed him side by side with other aspirants. There is none that can match his outstanding and selfless performance records. We are sure its going to be a smooth ride for him if he wins the ticket”, they added.

All Progressives Congress primary election is scheduled to hold on the 20th of April while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced November 16 2024 as the date for the Governorship election in Ondo State.