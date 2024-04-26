The Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee has disbarred Adekunbi Ogunde by striking out her name from the roll of Legal Practitioners in Nigeria.

The LPDC gave its decision after investigating the allegations against Ms Ogunde, a partner at the law firm of Wole Olanipekun & Co.

The controversy surrounding Ms Ogunde began when it was reported that she had written an email to Saipem Oil Ltd, an international oil company, soliciting the company’s brief in a matter against the Rivers State Government.

The brief had already been settled by the law firm of Okeke & Ajumogobia.

The Nigerian Bar Association had instituted disciplinary proceedings against Ms Ogunde for violation of the sacred rules of professional conduct.